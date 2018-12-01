Bucknell professor one of two sex misconduct accusers vs. “Cosmos” host

LEWISBURG – A current Bucknell University professor is one of two women accusing a national television show host of sexual misconduct. Bucknell Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy Dr. Katelyn Allers told Patheos.com she was touched inappropriately by Comos host Neil deGrasse Tyson. Dr. Allers says the incident occurred at an after-party following a meeting of the American Astronomical Society in 2009.

Dr. Allers told Patheos after she and a friend took a picture with Tyson, he felt into her dress while looking at her tattoo of the solar system. She says she didn’t feel like she was in any danger during the encounter with Tyson, but described the incident as “uncomfortable and creepy.”

The other accuser is identified as Ashley Watson, a former assistant to Tyson. Watson says she was forced to quit her job due to his inappropriate sexual advances.

Fox, National Geographic and the producers of “Cosmos” say they will review the matter. Fox and National Geographic released a statement, “We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson. We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports.”

You can see the full Patheos report here.