Bucknell loses at NCAA: AP PA Headlines, Sports, Features, Scores & Skeds

PA Headlines 3/17/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone each could see a primary contest in new congressional districts after they battled for an existing district in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Lamb’s campaign said Friday that he’s seeking a full term in Congress in a new district west of Pittsburgh against three-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus. Democrats Elizabeth Tarasi and Ray Linsenmayer say they’re gathering signatures to get on May’s primary ballot, too.

Lamb holds a slim lead over Saccone after Tuesday’s special election to fill the remaining 10 months of disgraced ex-Republican Rep. Tim Murphy’s term. Vote-counting is ongoing. Saccone and Republican state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler are gathering signatures in a new district in southwestern Pennsylvania’s corner. The deadline to file signatures is Tuesday. Under a state court order, the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 18 U.S. House districts will change next year. The new ones are being debated in courts while this year’s mid-term election campaign season is underway.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A male gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo is taking a stand against dirty hands by opting to walk on two legs. Apparently, 18-year-old Louis is a clean freak. When Louis has his hands full of tomatoes or other snacks, he walks upright like a human to keep food and hands clean, rather than the typical gorilla stance of leaning forward on his knuckles.

Michael Stern, curator of primates and small mammals, says workers had to install a fire hose over a mud puddle in the yard. The nearly 500-pound, 6-foot-tall primate crosses it like a tight rope to avoid getting dirty.

Stern says it’s “pretty unusual” for gorillas to walk around upright. In the wild, Western lowland gorillas like Louis might do it for a few seconds to reach food or wade into swamps.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin is canceling two upcoming concerts on doctor’s orders. The Queen of Soul’s management team says in a statement Friday that Franklin will not perform March 25 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey. That show would have taken place on her 76th birthday. Franklin also won’t appear April 28 at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Organizers say Rod Stewart will perform as the headliner instead. The statement says the singer has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months. It adds that Franklin is “extremely disappointed she cannot perform as she had expected and hoped to.” Last year, Franklin announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Constantin Reliu learned in January that he was dead. After more than 20 years of working as a cook in Turkey, the 63-year-old returned home to Romania to discover that his wife had had him officially registered as dead. He has since been living a legalistic nightmare of trying to prove to authorities that he is, in fact, alive. He faced a major setback Thursday when a court in the northeastern city of Vaslui refused to overturn his death certificate because his request was filed “too late.”

The decision, the court said, is final. “I am a living ghost,” Reliu told The Associated Press in a phone interview Friday from his home in Barlad, northeastern Romania. “I am officially dead, although I’m alive,” he said. “I have no income and because I am listed as dead, I can’t do anything.” During the interview, Reliu was deeply emotional, starting off by saying “I think I am going to cry” and going on to voice rage and a desire for revenge against his wife, who now lives in Italy.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com will air Kim Komando at 10am, then Penn State Basketball at 11:30am.

Tomorrow, the CBS Week in Review, Legends of Success and Meet the Press round out the morning schedule.

DETROIT (AP) — Miles Bridges outlasted Zach Thomas. Michigan State’s sophomore star also soared over everyone on a pivotal play, scoring two of his 29 points on a tip-in dunk to help the third-seeded Spartans beat Bucknell 82-78 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. “He was a tough matchup for us,” Thomas acknowledged. This game was on Eagle 107 (WEGH 107.3FM).

Thomas was, too, for the Big Ten regular season champions. He fouled out on a technical with 6:06 left and finished with 27 points. The 6-foot-7 senior forward put on a show in the first half, scoring 20 points and making all three of his shots beyond the 3-point arc to keep the Bison close. “He’s a great player, but it was good for us that he fouled out,” Bridges said.

The Spartans (30-4) made the most of playing about 75 miles from campus in a packed arena with green-and-white clad fans in the stands. They roared when Bridges dunked, as he did once on a spectacular slam off an offensive rebound midway through the second half, and jeered when replays showed a foul called against their team.

With a similar advantage, Michigan State will play Syracuse (22-13) on Sunday in the second round. Leading by 15 points with 2 minutes left, Michigan State won by a slim margin after Bucknell (25-10) made a late flurry of long-range shots. “I thought our guys came out, competed,” Bison coach Nathan Davis said. “Never backed down. Never stopped playing.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 1A

Lourdes Regional 64, Susquehanna 44 — Lourdes will face Faith Christian Monday 3/19

Here are the latest scores from today’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Detroit 6

Final Toronto 6 Philadelphia 4

Final Baltimore 4 N-Y Mets 4

Final Chi Cubs 6 Chi White Sox 3

Final Colorado 18 L-A Angels 6

Final Kansas City 12 San Diego 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 11 Minnesota 1

Final Seattle 9 Texas 7

Final Oakland 7 Cleveland 3

Final Boston 4 Minnesota 2

Final Houston 2 N-Y Yankees 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 12 Atlanta 9

Final St. Louis 4 Miami 2

Final Washington 4 St. Louis 2

Final Milwaukee 16 Cincinnati 13

Final Arizona 4 L-A Dodgers 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 120 Brooklyn 116

Final Boston 92 Orlando 83

Final OT Toronto 122 Dallas 115

Final Oklahoma City 121 L.A. Clippers 113

Final Sacramento 98 Golden State 93

Final Miami 92 L.A. Lakers 91

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 N-Y Islanders 3

Final OT Ottawa 3 Dallas 2

Final Nashville 4 Colorado 2

Final San Jose 7 Calgary 4

Final Anaheim 4 Detroit 2

Final Minnesota 4 Vegas 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final UMBC 74 (1) Virginia 54

Final (3) Xavier 102 Texas Southern 83

Final (5) Michigan St. 82 Bucknell 78

Final (6) Cincinnati 68 Georgia St. 53

Final (10) North Carolina 84 Lipscomb 66

Final (11) Purdue 74 Cal St.-Fullerton 48

Final (15) West Virginia 85 Murray St. 68

Final Marshall 81 (16) Wichita St. 75

Final (19) Auburn 62 Coll. of Charleston 58

Final (20) Clemson 79 New Mexico St. 68

Final OT (24) Nevada 87 Texas 83

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Round

EAST

at Little Caesars Arena

Final Purdue 74 Cal St.-Fullerton 48

Final Butler 79 Arkansas 62

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Final Marshall 81 Wichita St. 75

Final West Virginia 85 Murray St. 68

WEST

at Bridgestone Arena

Final Xavier 102 Texas Southern 83

Final Florida St. 67 Missouri 54

at Spectrum Center

Final Texas A&M 73 Providence 69

Final North Carolina 84 Lipscomb 66

MIDWEST

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Final Auburn 62 Coll. of Charleston 58

Final Clemson 79 New Mexico St. 68

at Little Caesars Arena

Final Michigan St. 82 Bucknell 78

Final Syracuse 57 TCU 52

SOUTH

at Spectrum Center

Final Kansas St. 69 Creighton 59

Final UMBC 74 Virginia 54

at Bridgestone Arena

Final Cincinnati 68 Georgia St. 53

Final OT Nevada 87 Texas 83

CIT

Round 2

at Spartanburg, S.C.

Final Cent. Michigan 98 Wofford 94

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA

Second Round

WEST

at Taco Bell Arena

Ohio St. vs Gonzaga 7:45 p.m.

at Intrust Bank Arena

Houston vs Michigan 9:40 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Intrust Bank Arena

Seton Hall vs Kansas 7:10 p.m.

at PPG Paints Arena

Rhode Island vs Duke 2:40 p.m.

EAST

at American Airlines Center

Florida vs Texas Tech 8:40 p.m.

at PPG Paints Arena

Alabama vs Villanova 12:10 p.m.

SOUTH

at American Airlines Center

Loyola of Chicago vs Tennessee 6:10 p.m.

at Taco Bell Arena

Buffalo vs Kentucky 5:15 p.m.

NIT

Round 2

at South Bend, Ind.

Penn St. vs Notre Dame 12:00 p.m.

CIT

Round 2

at San Diego, Calif.

Portland St. vs San Diego 10:00 p.m.

