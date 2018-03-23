Bucknell joining in “SBDC Day” Celebration

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center is celebrating a big milestone helping businesses get off their feet. Bucknell’s SBDC is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and celebrated national “SBDC Day” Wednesday.

Reed Byrum, Bucknell SBDC Business Consultant, says it’s been another productive year, “This last year, we helped clients generate almost $11 million in capital formation. We supported clients in creating more than $13 million in increased sales. We helped 32 businesses start or were purchased.”

One Valley small business that’s benefitted from the SBDC program is Evergreen Cleaning. Founder and CEO Leighton Lutze says the program has allowed his company to advance strategies in business tactics, “We better understand how to implement both of them, and I feel were in a better position for the future and to get to our future goals.”

You can hear more about the Bucknell SBDC at WKOK.com. Lutz and Byrum were on WKOK Sunrise Wednesday, on national SBDC Day.