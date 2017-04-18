Bucknell in Will Ferrell film

UNDATED – If you go to see the latest Will Ferrell movie this summer you may see the name Bucknell in the film.

The House is a film about a father, Will Ferrell who convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement to help pay for his daughters college tuition to “Bucknell University”.

Andy Hirsch, Bucknell’s Chief Communications officer said that the University is not concerned about the film, “I’m hopeful the movie prompts a few people who otherwise might not have heard of Bucknell to look us up; I’m sure they’ll be impressed with what they find.”

Film makers did not make the trek out to the Central Susquehanna Valley to shoot the “Bucknell” campus scenes, they were actually shot at California State University in Long Beach.

Hirsch said he had some exchanges with the studio saying, “That left us with the understanding that Bucknell is only referenced a couple of times and isn’t at all central to the storyline. “The House will be in theaters June 30, get your tickets and try to spot the Bucknell references.(Sarah Benek)