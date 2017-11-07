Bucknell hosting free, educational, Susquehanna River Symposium this weekend

LEWISBURG – Despite decades of improvements in the Susquehanna River, there is room to improve its conditions. Finding some of those solutions is the goal of the 2017 Susquehanna River Symposium at Bucknell University this Friday and Saturday at the Elaine Langone Center.

Ben Hayes, Chairman and Bucknell’s Director of Watershed Sciences and Engineering Program talks about the symposium’s key note speaker, “We’re very excited this year that we’re going to have the featured key note address by Dr. Thomas Porter. He’s one of the Chiefs of the Mohawk nation, one of six nations in the Iroquois confederacy.”

The theme of the address is “The Spirit of Two great Rivers,” comparing the Susquehanna River to the Delaware River. Hayes talks about the importance of addressing the river’s future now, “The agencies that grapple with the issues that are going to be faced, things like water supply, development, water pollution, things like that, trying to come up with sustainable management plans. It’s critical in our minds that we include the native voices. They are the original inhabitants.”

Hear more from Hayes and the message of the symposium at WKOK.com; he was on a recent edition of WKOK Sunrise. You can hear the interview at WKOK.com, and more about the symposium here. (Matt Catrillo)