Bucknell grad Les Moonves subject of sexual misconduct investigation

LEWISBURG—Bucknell University is at least temporarily cutting ties with one of its prominent graduates after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. The New Yorker Magazine published an investigation recently detailing the sexual misconduct allegations against CBS President and CEO Les Moonves, a Bucknell Graduate.

After the story surfaced, Bucknell University removed all links to Moonves on their website including the commencement speech he gave two years ago, and donations he has made. CBS says independent members of its board of directors are “investigating claims that violate the company’s clear policies” regarding personal misconduct.