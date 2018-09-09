Bucknell grad/CBS CEO Moonves steps down

UNDATED – Longtime CBS President and CEO and Bucknell University graduate Les Moonves is resigning after six more women accused him of sexual misconduct. The New York Times says the CBS Board of Directors announced his departure Sunday, effective immediately. As part of an agreement, CBS said it would donate $20 million to one or more organizations supporting equality for women in the workplace. The donation will be deducted from any severance benefit Moonves may be due.

The network also announced five members of its board will be replaced with new directors.

The Associated Press says The New Yorker Magazine reported the women’s new accusations. Those include Moonves forcing them to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away.