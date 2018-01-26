 Bucknell announces new name for College of Management

LEWISBURG – Thanks to big money from an Bucknell graduate, the new College of Management will be named after him. Bucknell University announced Thursday in recognition of $25 million gift from alumnus Kenneth Freeman and his wife Janice in support of the newly established college, it will be named the Kenneth W. Freeman College of Management.

It’s the first named college in the University’s history. Freeman is currently serving his third term as the chair of Bucknell’s Board of Trustees. Freeman’s career began at Corning and Quest Diagnostics and then to his current role, the Dean of Boston University’s School of Business.

Bucknell established the College of Management last July. The Freemans then provided funding right away to establish the Kenneth W. Freeman Professorship and Dean of Management position. Now the Freeman’s latest monetary gift will enable the hiring of additional senior management faculty. It’ll also help in the expansion of interdisciplinary educational opportunities.