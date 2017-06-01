BU leading the way in Nationwide concussion research

BLOOMSBURG – With concussions being a much talked about issue in sports today, Bloomsburg University says it is at the forefront of understanding — and preventing concussions. For the fourth year in a row, the school says it is participating in a nationwide study with the NCAA on concussions.

The study involves 30 schools nationwide with a key part being played out by BU’s clinical athletic training students. The team is led by the university’s Joseph Hazzard, who heads their Institute for Concussion Research and Services and the clinical athletic training education program.

Hazzard tells us, he spent a week at the US Military Academy in West Point, NY getting baseline data for this summer’s phase of the research.

The concussion research is part of a $30 million NCAA-US Department of Defense Grand Alliance, which is funding a comprehensive study of concussions and head impact exposure. They says their goal is to change concussion safety, reporting and management behaviors.

In a statement, Bloomsburg University says in the three years of the study thus far, 28,000 participants have enrolled, including student-athletes from 26 campuses and four military academies. Out of that group, 1,600 concussions have been recorded, nearly 300 of those came from football activities. (Christopher Elio)