Bringing the “Valley Together” – Saudi Arabian style

SELINSGROVE – Over 60 people attended a community meal in Selinsgrove – Saudi Arabian style. Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Divesity and Inclusion Impact Council organized another event in the “Valley Together. Never Alone” series Saturday night. It was held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Selinsgrove and Saudi students from Susquehanna University prepared a meal and talked about their culture. Abdullah Alzahrani, helped to cook the meal but says the event was about much more than food.

“We want them to understand that we are similar, but we may have some different ways. There are some things that are different but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong. We need to make a bridge.”

Alzahrani says he thinks the media has led some people to think negatively about his culture and people. “This event is not about the food, the different spices or anything else. We just want to get together and talk, and show everyone that our culture is not like in the news,” he adds.

Selinsgrove Police Chief Tom Garlock attended the event and said he was pleased to see the huge turnout. “It’s good for the diversity of our community, as well as bringing forward a different cause and people, great cuisine, and a wonderful night,” says Garlock.

This was the last event on the Impact Council’s schedule for 2017, but they they hope to have many similar events next year. (Sara Lauver)