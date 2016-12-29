Bridges in Union County reopen to traffic

LEWISBURG — Construction is complete on the Spruce Run Road bridges spanning Spruce Run in Buffalo and Kelly Townships in Union County. The bridges reopened to traffic today after being closed since September.

The bridges were replaced as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The new crossings are longer and wider than the ones they replaced and are designed with a 100-year lifespan.

These bridges are just two of 558 bridges being replaced through the project to remove bridges from the state’s structurally deficient bridge list. (Ali Stevens)