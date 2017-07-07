Bridge work is coming to Northumberland County next week

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – PennDOT has a lot of scheduled bridge work coming up next week in Northumberland County with some road closures to look out for.

Monday, July 10, Route 225 in Jackson Township will be closed during the day, and a detour will be set up using Herndon Bypass Road and Route 147. PennDOT will be applying an epoxy overlay to the deck of the bridge over Schwaben Creek.

Tuesday, July 11, Mountain Road in Rockefeller Township will be closed during the day, and a detour will be set up using Route 890, Hallowing Run Road and Dornsife Mountain Road. The work involves the bridge that crosses Little Shamokin Creek on Mountain Road.

Wednesday, July 12, Route 890 in Rockefeller Township will be closed with a detour set up using Route 61 (Market Street), Route 147 (Front Street) and Brush Valley Road while they finish work on a bridge that crosses Little Shamokin Creek.

You can find all road work and detour information at 511PA.com or WKOK.com.