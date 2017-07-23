Bridge work continues Sunday night

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Work on the eastbound bridge that crosses the Susquehanna River between the Rt 15 interchange in Union County and I-80/Rt 147 interchange in Northumberland will continue this week. Work is expected to resume Sunday night and continue through Friday July 28. Lane restrictions will be in effect during the work hours. Work is expected to be done from 9pm to noon.

In addition to the bridge work, PennDOT tells us that the 5.5 mile micro surfacing project will be taking place on I-80 in Northumberland and Montour counties. They will be installing rumble strips, painting lines, and applying epoxy overlays on bridge decks.

The affected area is on I-80, just east of the Rt 15 interchange, to just east of the Montour County line. The work will also affect the ramps at Rt 147/I-80 and Route 254. This work will be done from 9pm – 7am, and is set to begin on Sunday July 23. This project is expected to be completed in mid-September.