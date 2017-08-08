Bridge work continues on I-80

UNDATED – Expect delays on I-80 this week in Northumberland and Union counties. Work on the bridge on Interstate 80 spanning the Susquehanna River heading eastbound on the Northumberland County/Union County line is expected to be completed Tuesday. PennDOT says upon completing that section the contractor will move to the westbound lane of the bridge.

Motorists should plan some extra time as delays are expected. The contractor is applying an epoxy overlay to the bridge and is expecting to be finished by Friday.

Elsewhere on I-80, the 5.5-mile microsurfacing project in Northumberland and Montour Counties are continuing this week. Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions from 9pm – 6am through Friday morning. This project is expected to be completed in Mid-September.

For all the up to the minute roadwork information in Pennsylvania you can check 511PA.com. (Christopher Elio)