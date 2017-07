MONTOURSVILLE—Work to replace a nearly 90 year old bridge in Union County begins today. A PennDOT bridge crew is starting a bridge replacement project on Park Road in Union Township.

The existing bridge which spans a tributary to the Susquehanna River was built in 1930, and is being replaced with a precast concrete box culvert. PennDOT says there will be a detour in place using Grangers Road, Route 15 and Route 304. This project is expected to be completed in August.