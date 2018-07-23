Bridge replacement project starts this week in Union County

LIMESTONE TWP— PennDOT will be starting a bridge replacement project this week (July 22-28) in Limestone Township, Union County. Motorists are advised PennDOT crews will be replacing a bridge on Red Ridge Road at the intersection with White Springs Road.

PennDOT says the existing 16- foot concrete bridge was built in 1928 and reconstructed in 2003. The bridge will be replaced with a precast concrete box culvert. The project is expected to be completed in September and there is a detour in place using Swengel Road, Route 45 and Route 104.