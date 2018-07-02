Bridge replacement in Centre County

CLEARFIELD – A one month bridge project in Centre County will affect Valley residents headed to Woodward and State College. PennDOT in Centre County says they’ll close Route 45, which at that location is called Penns Valley Road.

The work is one of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Projects, the job will replace the bridge that spans Pine Creek in Haines Township near the village of Woodward and is set to begin Thursday, July 5.

A detour will be set up for both cars and trucks. Car will use Bower Hollow Road, Pine Creek Road and Route 45, whiles trucks will be redirected to Route 144, Route 192, and Route 15. PennDOT asks that motorists expect delays and plan accordingly for longer travel times.