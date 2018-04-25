Bridge replacement begins today near Camp Mount Luther

MIFFLINBURG – A bridge replacement project beginning today affecting a Valley camp. PennDOT says the project is taking place on the Pleasant Grove Road bridge in Lewis Township, Union County. The bridge is located at the intersection with Moll Road, which is at the entrance to Camp Mount Luther. The bridge will be closed during repairs.

Camp Executive Director Chad Hershberger tells WKOK there will be a detour at Grand Valley Road and Wirth road to direct incoming campers around the project to get to the camp. Anyone driving to the camp just needs to follow detour signs to the entrance, about a five minute delay. The bridge is expected to be reopened in early June, weather permitting.