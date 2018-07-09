Bridge deck replacement in Mifflinburg this week

MIFFLINBURG – A local bridge closure will begin this week in Mifflinburg. PennDOT says a timber bridge deck replacement project will take place on Eighth Street in Mifflinburg. The bridge expected to be closed for two weeks. A signed local detour will be in place.

Montoursville, PA – A contractor will begin a timber bridge deck replacement project on Route 3003 (8th Street) in Mifflinburg Borough, Union County, next week. The bridge will be closed for two weeks. A signed local detour will be in place during the closure.

The work is part of a multiple route project that includes Route 2004 (Maple Street) and Route 104 in Mifflinburg Borough, Route 3003 (8th Street) in Mifflinburg Borough and West Buffalo Township, Route 204 and Route 304 in New Berlin Borough, Route 15 in Union Township and Route 15 in Kelly Township. The project includes milling and paving, pavement markings, new handicapped accessible curb ramps, guide rail upgrades, bridge repairs and upgrades to the railroad crossing on Route 15 in Winfield. This project is expected to be completed in early October.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of Winfield is the prime contractor on this $1.5 million project.