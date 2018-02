DORNSIFE – You’ll need to allow yourself extra time for now when traveling on parts of Route 225 in the Dornsife area. PennDOT announced Friday a bridge on Route 225 spanning Mahanoy Creek at Dornsife is closed due to damage from a vehicle strike. A long-term detour is in place using Creek Road and Lower Road to Route 225. PennDOT is assessing damage to the bridge and planning necessary repairs.