Brews on Lake Augusta coming up

SUNBURY – Beer, wine, and music often go together, especially as a fundraiser, so this weekend there is an event that will feature beer, wine, live performers and raising money. Brews on Lake Augusta will be held this Saturday, September 22 from 1-5 p.m. at the Sunbury Riverfront Park. The event will feature over 30 wineries and breweries and has become a landmark fundraiser for Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI).

Renee Albertson, Chairman of Brews on Lake Augusta and Vice President of Sunbury Hill Neighborhood, says this event will help them give back to the community, “One of the main focuses we have is providing things to people in the community who maybe don’t have them. This year we’ve decided to give back to the boy scouts and our money, the proceeds that we make, a portion of that will be going to help send kiddos to camp.”

Natalie Wertman, President of the Hill Neighborhood Council and co-chair of Brews on Lake Augusta says there will be a lot of music playing throughout the festival as well, “We actually have three groups that are gonna be performing throughout the festival with music. We have Kinsey, Runaway Stroller, and Bryan and Scott. So pretty much wherever you’re gonna be at the festival, you’re gonna hear music. Which to me, besides alcohol, you know, music makes the festival.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale at Brewer’s Outlet in Sunbury, Weis Markets in Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Danville, and Lewisburg, at the Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc. office, or online at Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For more information visit www.sunburyrevitalization.org or check out their Facebook page. Hear more at WKOK.com.