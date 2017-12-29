BREAKING: Sunbury police officer Stephen Mazzeo, a former chief, on leave

SUNBURY – Another one of Sunbury’s police officers is off the job while investigations are underway. Sunbury Mayor David Persing announced he’s placing Officer Stephen Mazzeo on administrative leave, with pay, effective immediately.

Persing says Mazzeo remain on paid leave pending completion of two internal investigations into allegations of violating multiple Sunbury Police Department rules and regulations.

Mazzeo is the latest of a half-dozen officers to be investigated, some of whom were later fired. The city also paid for, and implemented recommendations, from a scathing report in 2016 regarding the police operations and personnel. The new chief Tim Miller has been working to rectify the city police shortcomings. (Matt Catrillo)