BREAKING: Sunbury Community Hospital sold to UPMC

SUNBURY – Sunbury Community Hospital will be under new ownership. UPMC Susquehanna signed an agreement to purchase the hospital, along with Lock Haven Hosptial, according to a press release. Wednesday. CEO Bob Williams says the hospital doesn’t anticipate any immediate changes in the day-to-day operations. He also says transaction is expected to be finalized Sept. 30.

UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) Susquehanna is currently a four-hospital integrated health system including Divine Providence Hospital, Muncy Valley Hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and the Williamsport Regional Medical Center.