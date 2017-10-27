UPDATE: Route 192 open after house fire this morning

LEWISBURG – Route 192 is now open after it was closed earlier Friday morning due to a house fire. Union County Communications tells WKOK the fire occurred at a house under construction at 510 Buffalo Road just after 7 a.m.

The fire was reported by someone passing by. Union County tells us no workers were inside the house at the time of the blaze. No injuries have been reported and a cause is still being determined.

A state police fire marshal is now at the scene, along with Chief Jamie Blount of William Cameron Fire Company. Mifflinburg, Milton Fire Companies were also called to the scene, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital and an ambulance from White Deer Township. (Matt Catrillo)