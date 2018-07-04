BREAKING NEWS: Sunbury police on the lookout for holdup couple

SUNBURY — Sunbury police are on the lookout for a man who robbed the Turkey Hill store on Front Street in Sunbury this afternoon. Officers tell us, the perpetrator–identified through store surveillance video–is 33-year-old Nathan Neidig, whose last known address in Sunbury. He is described as a white male, about 5’6″ tall, dyed blond hair, possibly wearing glasses and wearing dark colored clothing.

Police tell us he went into the store about 3:20pm, hit the clerk with a knife that was described as a ‘machete’ and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash. They say he got in a vehicle described as a silver colored SUV and took off on Front Street. The driver of the vehicle was a woman described as a white female with dirty blond hair.

Anyone who sees Neidig should use caution and call 9-1-1 immediately.