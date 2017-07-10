Breaking News:  PA Gov. Wolf to let unbalanced spending bill become law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — For the second straight year, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will let a state budget bill become law despite the fact that it is badly out of balance.

Wolf’s office released his decision in a statement Monday, hours before the nearly $32 billion spending bill was to become law without his signature at midnight. He’s pressing Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a tax package big enough to avoid a credit downgrade.

There are questions about the constitutionality of a budget bill becoming law without a plan in place to pay for it.

Monday was the 10th day of a budget stalemate between Wolf and the House and Senate Republican majorities.