BREAKING NEWS: More charges filed against an accused serial rapist

UNDATED – State troopers are out with more criminal charges against a man already facing a long list crimes from alleged serial rapes and kidnappings. Arraigned today on new charges was 44-year-old John Kurtz of Shamokin. He was already facing dozens of charges stemming from alleged crimes over a five year period and remains in the Centre County prison on a total of $2 million bail.

State police now say Kurtz is charged with the attempted kidnapping and rape of a two additional women. His previous charges involved three victims. The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2017 in Mayberry Township, Montour County, and in Franklin Township, Columbia County.

Kurtz was a state correctional officer at SCI Coal Township and was arrested at the state prison last December. State troopers had help from the FBI as they conducted a complex investigation involving surveillance, aviation surveillance, wiretaps and use of DNA evidence. Kurtz is facing dozens of charges related to the rape or attempted rape of the five women.