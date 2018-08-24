Home
BREAKING NEWS: More charges filed against an accused serial rapist

WKOK Staff | August 24, 2018 |

UNDATED – State troopers are out with more criminal charges against a man already facing a long list crimes from alleged serial rapes and kidnappings.   Arraigned today on new charges was 44-year-old John Kurtz of Shamokin.  He was already facing dozens of charges stemming from alleged crimes over a five year period and remains in the Centre County prison on a total of $2 million bail.

 

State police now say Kurtz is charged with the attempted kidnapping and rape of a two additional women. His previous charges involved three victims. The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2017 in Mayberry Township, Montour County, and in Franklin Township, Columbia County.

 

Kurtz was a state correctional officer at SCI Coal Township and was arrested at the state prison last December. State troopers had help from the FBI as they conducted a complex investigation involving surveillance, aviation surveillance, wiretaps and use of DNA evidence.   Kurtz is facing dozens of charges related to the rape or attempted rape of the five women.

