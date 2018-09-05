BREAKING NEWS: Milton secondary schools to stay closed longer

Milton schools won’t open Thursday

MILTON — A mold related issue is once again wreaking havoc at the Milton Area School District, some secondary classes are delayed another few days, rather than open on Thursday. In a new statement from the superintendent, Dr. Cathy Keegan said the sixth, seventh and eighth graders won’t report to school until Monday, while elementary and high schoolers will start school Thursday. The district said it isn’t the presence of mold that is delaying classes, rather it is the lack of air quality tests available.

The district wanted to open classes weeks ago, but launched into a massive mold clean-up project and delayed classes. We have the district’s full statement at WKOK.com.

Here is the full text of the school district’s statement: Middle school opening delayed, other schools to report Thursday 9/6 September 5, 2018 After meeting with Environmental Scientists from Mountain Research late Tuesday evening, Milton Area School District Administrators decided to delay the opening of the Milton Area Middle School two additional days based on the lack of air quality test results available. We’re currently planning to bring 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students back to class on Monday, September 10, 2018. Baugher Elementary, White Deer Elementary, Montandon Elementary, and Milton Senior High School will report to school on Thursday, September 6, 2018, as planned.

Mountain Research CEO, Jason Floyd, told the District Administration team late Tuesday evening about backlogs in laboratories around the state. He specified, “Milton was one of the first districts to get ahead of the curve, identifying humidity problems early. There are school districts throughout the Commonwealth that are just now finding the same issues and that’s creating enormous workloads on the specialized laboratories testing air quality samples. They’re testing as quickly as they can, given the important nature of their work.”

District administrators had hoped to move impacted middle school students and teachers to other parts of the middle school, however given the large number of rooms awaiting results, it was impossible to find enough space that’s been cleared. Dr. Keegan acknowledged, “We know just how frustrating this is to parents and families, especially those who have other children in our elementary schools and/or high school. We simply don’t have the space to accommodate all of our middle school students in other areas. We believe that postponing the return of our middle school students is the best and safest option.” This change in the district’s timeline also means the Middle School Open House will not occur on Wednesday evening, September 5, 2018.

The Middle School Open House is tentatively rescheduled for Monday, September 10, 2018 from 8:00 am – 9:30 am and 3:30 pm – 5 pm to best accommodate our parents and families. Dr. Keegan promised, “We want to thank our teachers who, despite extended delays getting into their classrooms, arrived Tuesday morning with a ‘can-do’ attitude, ready to make this school year as successful as possible. We’d ask the same of our community, knowing that we make every decision based on the safety and well-being of our most important resource, our children.”

Parents and community members with questions about the humidity/mold remediation are encouraged to call Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan at 570-742-7614 ext. 2006.