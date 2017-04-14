Breaking News: Aaron Hernandez acquitted

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial…

The relatives of two men prosecutors say were killed by ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have cried out loud and been helped from a courtroom following Hernandez’s acquittal.

The former New England Patriots tight end was acquitted of murder and other charges in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado but was convicted of a gun possession charge.

The two men’s relatives sobbed audibly and uncontrollably in court Friday. Other family members had to help them out of the courtroom.

Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez denied killing the men.

He’s already serving life in prison in the 2013 death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.