BREAKING: Educator and active community member Karen Wiest has died

SUNBURY – A long time Valley educator and active community member has died. Former Line Mountain High School principal Karen Wiest has died after battling a rare form of endometrial cancer, her son Joel announced on social media. She was 71.

In addition to serving as Line Mountain principal, Wiest was an adjunct faculty member at Susquehanna University. Wiest was also active in the civic and church community.

The family just faced the holidays without a patriarch, as Karen’s husband, Judge William Harvey Wiest died suddenly after a fall last May. (Matt Catrillo)