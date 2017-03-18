Bounceplex is sold to owner of Hoopla’s

SHAMOKIN DAM – The popular Bounceplex in Shamokin Dam has been sold to the owner of Hoopla’s at the Lycoming Mall. The Daily Item reports Bounceplex owner Robert Grayston sold the business to Robert Roles, who will reopen the business as Hoopla’s Extreme Family Fun.

Roles plans to expand on the existing trampolines and have laser tag, bumper cars, a ropes course and other attractions. He plans to reopen as Hoopla’s in about three months. There may also be a plan to add a restaurant to the building. (Ali Stevens)