PERRY COUNTY – You’ll want to avoid using Routes 11/15 heading out of the Valley and into Perry County. Perry County Communications tells WKOK Routes 11/15 is closed in both directions just below Route 34. PennDOT is continuing to remove boulders from the roadway, a project that’s been ongoing this week.

It is unknown when the highway will re-open. Reports say traffic back-ups are approximately 45 minutes. (Matt Catrillo)