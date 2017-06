MONROE TOWNSHIP—A Boscov’s employee is being charged with forgery for using customer’s charge cards. Selinsgrove State Police say 46-year-old Caryn Karl of Millersburg allegedly used customer’s charge cards to purchase Boscov’s gift cards.

Karl would then use the gift cards to purchase items from the store, and she also sold one of the gift cards. The customers were unaware their cards were being used. Karl has been arrested and jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.