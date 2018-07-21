Boomerangs gone, fire marshal to help investigate Friday fire

Union County bar destroyed by fire Friday

Millmont – A Union County bar was destroyed after a fire Friday afternoon. Four four and a half hours, crews from all over the area battled the blaze at Boomerang’s Bar and Grill on Route 45 in Millmont.

Union County Communications says the fire was initially reported as a propane tank fire and they say the fire started in the kitchen. They dispatched crews from Union, Snyder, and Centre counties to the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

PennDOT closed a portion of Route 45 for several hours as crews attacked the two alarm fire. A fire chief on the scene said the building was a total loss.