Bond, James Bond at the Milton Public Library

MILTON — Join the Milton Public Library for an evening of fun, entertainment, and food with their annual Literacy Lawn Party. The annual event benefits the public library and this year’s theme is ‘James Bond’ says Robert Jones, President of the Board of Trustees at the Milton Library, “This year for our Literary Lawn Party we decided to do Ian Fleming, have a little fun with the James Bond theme. It’s this Saturday evening from seven to nine-ish.”

If you haven’t gotten a chance to visit the library at Rose Hill Jones says this is a great opportunity to do so, “The Kitchen Witch is taking care of our catering, and of course we will have some adult beverages. It’s a fun night, it’s a networking night, and it’s a time for the community to come together. The library of course will be open, the lights will be on of course, tours will be available, and if you have never been there and if you have never been there it is something to see.”

There is a suggested donation of $40 per person and all proceeds benefit the library’s programming. Olivia Masser, Library director spoke about what the library has to offer, “We strive to be a community center. We provide programming for kids, infants to 17 years old, and adult programming. We have free Wifi, we have computers, and we are just really a place people can come, hangout and study.”

The literacy lawn party is this Saturday, August 19 from 7-9pm at the Milton Public Library. If you would like more information visit miltionpalibrary.org.