Bon-Ton will close permanently Sunday

HUMMELS WHARF – The Bon-Ton in the Susquehanna Valley Mall will finally be closing its doors for good this weekend. Mall Manager Sharon Leonard tells WKOK Bon-Ton will close permanently after several months of closing sales. The department store will close after nearly 40 years at the mall. The company announced in January of plans to close 47 stores nationwide, including eight in Pennsylvania.

Leonard says no inquiries have been received yet to use the soon-to-be-vacant space. Leonard also says she’s unsure if all Bon-Ton employees have sought employment elsewhere, but does say some may have been picked up by Boscov’s. Boscov’s is the only remaining anchor store at the mall.