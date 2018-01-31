Bon-Ton at Susquehanna Valley Mall to close

MILWAUKEE – The Bon-Ton corporate organization announced today that 42 locations will be closed as part of its previously announced store rationalization program, and that number includes the store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. A press release states that Bon-Ton has partnered with a third-party liquidator, Hilco Merchant Resources, to help manage the store closing sales set to begin on February 1st.

That phase of the closures will run 10 to 12 weeks and associates at the announced locations will be offered the opportunity to interview for available positions at other store locations. Along with the Selinsgrove location, Carlisle, Dubois, Erie, Johnstown, State College, Stroudsburg and Trexlertown were other Pennsylvania sites included in the closure announcement.

The Bon-Ton Store, Inc., with a corporate headquarters in York, Pennsylvania operates 260 stores in 24 states. (Sara Lauver)