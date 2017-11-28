Bomb threat shuts down parts of Baldwin Blvd in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Selinsgrove state police is currently investigating a bomb threat at Empire Beauty School in Orchard Hills Plaza at 50 Baldwin Blvd in Shamokin Dam. PSP Community Services Officer Rick Blair says troopers are asking the public to avoid this area due to the ongoing investigation.

No access to Orchard Hills Plaza is permitted at this time. Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranahan tells WKOK everyone inside the plaza has been evacauated. A bomb sniffing dog will be on the scene shortly. McGranahan says that will take approximately 45 minutes. Routes 11/15 is still currently open in that area. We’ll have updates when they become available. (Matt Catrillo)