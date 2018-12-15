Bomb threat interrupts Bloomsburg University graduation 

BLOOMSBURG – What was supposed to be a day of celebration was interrupted by some tense moments at Bloomsburg University. The university reported on its social media accounts its fall semester graduation ceremony morning was postponed to later in the morning due to a bomb threat. morning’s graduation was due to take place at Haas Center for Arts, but was then moved to Carver Hall’s Gross Auditorium. A parent of a graduate tells us police came in as the ceremony was going on to inform university President Dr. Bashar Hanna.

Because of overflow in Carver Hall, some in attendance were forced to watch the rest of the ceremony on monitors inside the KUB Ballroom.The parent tells us university officials handled the situation well, but many parents and family were disheartened to not see the graduation live in person.

The graduation ceremony then went on without any issues at 11:30 a.m. . The university says the location for afternoon’s ceremony will be back at the Haas Center at its regularly scheduled time of 2:30 p.m.