Bomb threat closes the Snyder County courthouse

MIDDLEBURG—The Snyder County courthouse is currently closed due to a bomb threat this morning. Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says the courthouse and parking lot associated with the courthouse has been evacuated from a bomb threat that was made around 9:45 Monday morning.

PennDOT says as of 11:30 am Route 104 and Route 522 is now open coming into Middleburg. Traffic in the borough is being detoured away from the courthouse on Main and Market Streets.

Snyder County Sheriff, John Zechman is heading the investigation and a state police bomb detection dog will be on the scene shortly. We will update on this story as information becomes available.