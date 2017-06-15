Body found on Market Street in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A woman’s body was found in a minivan parked on Market Street in Sunbury this afternoon. The Daily Item reports Northumberland County Courthouse Security Guard Wendy Reigel said a pedestrian discovered the body approximately 1:30 p.m. She then went to the courthouse to call 911. Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller said the woman was found in the backseat of the vehicle.

The vehicle was parked on Market Street between the Northumberland County Courthouse and Sunbury City Hall. He couldn’t say whether the incident was suspicious or how the woman died at this time. County employees shut down the 200 block of Market Street for a brief time while county personnel and city officers investigated the scene. County Coroner James Kelley arrived at 2:15 p.m. Crews had difficulty opening a sliding passenger door due to the amount of items in the back, including blankets and pillows. We’ll have more on this developing story when as information becomes available.