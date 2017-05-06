Body found in the Susquehanna River

NORTHUMBERLAND – An unidentified body was found in the North Branch of the Susquehanna River in Point Township, Northumberland County Saturday afternoon. The discovery happened near the Splash Magic Campground around 1:30pm.

The county coroner and township police say the body was spotted by a person along the shore who called 9-1-1. The coroner said no indentification was possible because of the condition of the body. Point Township police, and the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley and his staff, are all in on the investigation.