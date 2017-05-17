Boating under the influence? Yes…it’s a thing

SUNBURY – As the weather gets warmer, and the sun starts to shine more, people will start taking to the waterways in The Valley with their boats, canoes and kayaks. Tara Schane and Kimberly Smith were on WKOK’s Sunrise talking about how to have the best time on your boat, safely.

Kimberly Smith, PennDOT Safety Press Officer says BUI (Boating Under the Influence) is something to be concerned about because a lot of people aren’t aware that it’s a crime, and what’s included, “With BUI, I think people don’t realize that it doesn’t have to just be a motorized boat. You can be in a canoe or a kayak and if you are impaired you can be arrested because you’re putting others in danger.”

Tara Schane of the North Central Highway Safety Network says getting a BUI can affect your driver’s license as well, “A BUI is a DUI. So, if you get a BUI when you’re boating it affects your license. It doesn’t just effect your boating, it doesn’t make it that you can’t drive a boat anymore, it makes it that you can’t drive your car. You’ll still have the fines and the penalties that you would with a DUI.”

