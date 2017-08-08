Boaters in The Valley are disappointed by the season ending early

SUNBURY – It may only be early August, but boaters will have to start getting their last runs in for the season already. Due to repair work on the fabridam and inspection coming up this fall, the season is set to end in mid August this year. The docks are expected to be removed on August 14th, and the Adam T Bower Dam deflated after the River Festival on August 19th.

The reason for the shortened season is to replace inflation bags 1 and 7 on the fabridam. The project is expected to be completed by October 1. (Christopher Elio)