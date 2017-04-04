Blue pinwheels in Snyder County represent an important cause

MIDDLEBURG – If you see blue pinwheels twirling in Snyder County, they represent an important issue in the region and across the country. District Attorney Mike Piecuch says the blue pinwheels represent children in need of protection and our need for prevention and education.

Piecuch said, “There are things that we can all do to educate ourselves and provide support to our friends and neighbors if we suspect a child that we know is being abused.”

Piecuch said child abuse can happen in a number of ways, “It can come in the form of neglect, physical abuse, so bruises and broken bones, it can be sexual abuse or sexual exploitation or it can be emotional abuse or psychological and verbal abuse. So, there’s several different ways that children can be abused and people who come in contact with kids should keep in mind that abuse doesn’t always look like a broken bone or a bruise.”

If you suspect child abuse, you are asked to call Pennsylvania’s ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313. (Ali Stevens)

For more information, visit these online resources: