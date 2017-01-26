Home
Bloomsburg woman accused of sending explicit photo to a teen girl

Ali Stevens | |

arrestNORTHUMBERLAND — A Bloomsburg woman was arrested after police say she sent a sexually explicit photo of herself to a teen girl in Northumberland.  23-year-old Brianna Dewitt was arrested Wednesday by Northumberland police and charged with criminal use of a communication device and other charges.

She was arraigned before District Judge Ben Apfelbaum and released on bail.  Dewitt allegedly sent the photo to a 17-year-old girl’s cell phone on January 2 in a text message.  Dewitt was arrested at her home in Bloomsburg.  (Ali Stevens)

