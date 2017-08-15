Bloomsburg radio station suspends Dave Reilly, pending investigation

BLOOMBURG — Tonight at about 9:30pm, WHLM in Bloomsburg issued a statement indicating its employee Dave Reilly, cited recently for racist views, will be suspended. Below is the statement issued by the station’s ownerand GM.

WHLM and the Columbia Broadcasting Company denounces, detests, disavows, condemns and has never condoned any form of racism, white supremacism, bigotry or political violence towards anyone or any group.

WHLM is currently conducting a full internal investigation regarding allegations brought against David Reilly, an employee at the Columbia Broadcasting Company.

We are taking this matter seriously, and since it will take time to investigate this situation, we, the Columbia Broadcasting Company, have suspended David Reilly without pay until further notice.

Joe Reilly

General Manager

WHLM

—

Joe Reilly

Owner/General Manager