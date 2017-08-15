Bloomsburg radio host attends Charlottesville rally, triggers protests

BLOOMSBURG — A Bloomsburg radio station is in hot water over a director and host’s alleged video and tweets in support of the white supremacists march in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. About a dozen demonstrators picked outside WHLM radio in Bloomsburg Monday against Dave Reilly, the station’s Director of New Media and on-air host. Reilly attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and posted video and tweets allegedly supporting white supremacists. The protests went on for at least two hours along East Main Street in Bloomsburg.

The nearly five-minute video shows the white supremacists marching with torches Friday night. The video was tagged as #UniteTheRight.

WHLM has already lost at least two major advertisers. One is Bloomsburg University, according to The Daily Item, who pulled its ads with the station Monday. The Daily Item also says the university cited the station’s airing of an interview with the organizer of the rally. In addition, the Press Enterprise reports the university ended its contract with the station to broadcast its football games.

Another advertiser who pulled ads from WHLM is Turkey Hill Brewing Company, according to its Facebook page. The post says, “Yes, we did advertise with WHLM radio station. No, we do not anymore… Our ads may still run thru the day, but we have contacted the station to pull them effective immediately #noplaceforhate.”

