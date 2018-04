BLOOMSBURG – The Bloomsburg Mayor has been arrested for patronizing prostitutes. Bloomsburg state police say the incident occurred Friday just after 6 p.m. in the area of Scott Township, Columbia County. Troopers say 36-year-old Mayor, Eric Bower of Bloomsburg, arrived at a specified location with agreed upon $200 cash in anticipation of sex and oral sex. Bower is facing patronizing prostitution charges. He was elected last year.