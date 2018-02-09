Bloomsburg man not seriously hurt after car overturned

SNYDER COUNTY – State police say a Bloomsburg man had minor injuries when his car overturned in an accident earlier this week.

Troopers say 20-year-old Lucas Oxenrider was on Routes 11 & 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Monday around 9 p.m. They say he went off the road, hit an embankment and the car turned over. Police say Oxenrider only suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Shamokin Dam Fire Rescue, Hummels Wharf Fire Company, and Americus Hose Ambulance responded. Troopers say Oxenrider was also given a traffic violation.